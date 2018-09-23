Kerala nun rape case: Case against actor Joy Mathew, others for protesting at SM street

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have registered a case against actor-director Joy Mathew for taking part in a demonstration at SM street in the city in support of the nuns who were on an agitation demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

According to Town police, 25 other identifiable persons have also been charged under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. Joy Mathew and others had staged a demonstration at the SM street on September 12, around 5pm, in support of the agitating nuns.

In April, District Collector U V Jose had issued an order banning all sorts of events and protests in the renovated SM street. "They have been charged for violating District Collector's order in this regard," said police.

The district administration banned protests and meetings in the SM street on the basis of the understanding that they were posing inconvenience to people, especially in the evenings.