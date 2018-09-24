IRIA to adopt Indian parameters for foetal well being

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The national conference by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) has decided to adopt Indian parameters to determine foetal growth and well being instead of western standards. As compared to western data there is a significant difference in growth rate, weight and blood flow parameters

Women undergoing infertility treatment are prone to multiple pregnancy and other complications.

Hence, it is imperative they undergo dedicated targeted scanning as advised by gynaecologists for the well-being of the mother and foetus. Conditions like excess water in foetal brain ( hydrocephalus), lungs ( pleural effusion), gastrointestinal abnormalities and kidney diseases can be detected accurately and treated antenatally.