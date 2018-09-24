Home States Kerala

IRIA to adopt Indian parameters for foetal well being

Hence, it is imperative they undergo dedicated targeted scanning as advised by gynaecologists for the well-being of the mother and foetus.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The national conference by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) has decided to adopt Indian parameters to determine foetal growth and well being instead of western standards. As compared to western data there is a significant difference in growth rate, weight and blood flow parameters
Women undergoing infertility treatment are prone to multiple pregnancy and other complications.

Hence, it is imperative they undergo dedicated targeted scanning as advised by gynaecologists for the well-being of the mother and foetus. Conditions like excess water in foetal brain ( hydrocephalus), lungs ( pleural effusion), gastrointestinal abnormalities and kidney diseases can be detected accurately and treated antenatally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Radiological and Imaging Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival