Home States Kerala

Local Self-Government Department to prepare for disasters

According to the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), local bodies have been instructed to constitute such a new working group by September 28.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Cyclone Ockhi, torrential rain and the ensuing floods devastated the state. The back-to-back natural disasters also exposed the local bodies’ unpreparedness and incapacity in handling emergencies of such magnitude. However, a change is on the cards. For the local bodies will soon have a working group for biodiversity management, climate change, environmental protection and disaster management.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods one month after: World Bank estimates Rs 25,050 crore for rebuilding state

According to the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), local bodies have been instructed to constitute such a new working group by September 28. “In that time-frame, they can also reconstitute their respective planning committees or working groups, if needed,” said an officer.“The back-to-back natural disasters, especially the devastating floods, have necessitated the formation of a working group for biodiversity management, climate change, environmental protection and disaster management. The group will bolster relevant activities in this regard,” said the officer.

The working group, to be chaired by respective local body heads, should have experts in the aforementioned fields as members. The group that should include members from the Biodiversity Management Committee and Disaster Management Committee, should also draw members from the public, including volunteers who were part of rescue and relief operations in floods. The respective local body secretary will be convenor of the group.

It is learnt that while the said working groups in grama panchayats and block panchayats will operate under the development standing committee, in district panchayats and municipalities, they will come under the work standing committee. In corporations, the group will be under the town planning standing committee.

In September second week, LSGD had directed local bodies to prepare their annual plan for 2019-20 in advance. Local bodies should come out with their final draft of the annual plan and secure ratification of the District Planning Committee by December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Ockhi Kerala Floods Local Self-Government Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival