Local Self-Government Department to prepare for disasters

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Cyclone Ockhi, torrential rain and the ensuing floods devastated the state. The back-to-back natural disasters also exposed the local bodies’ unpreparedness and incapacity in handling emergencies of such magnitude. However, a change is on the cards. For the local bodies will soon have a working group for biodiversity management, climate change, environmental protection and disaster management.

According to the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), local bodies have been instructed to constitute such a new working group by September 28. “In that time-frame, they can also reconstitute their respective planning committees or working groups, if needed,” said an officer.“The back-to-back natural disasters, especially the devastating floods, have necessitated the formation of a working group for biodiversity management, climate change, environmental protection and disaster management. The group will bolster relevant activities in this regard,” said the officer.

The working group, to be chaired by respective local body heads, should have experts in the aforementioned fields as members. The group that should include members from the Biodiversity Management Committee and Disaster Management Committee, should also draw members from the public, including volunteers who were part of rescue and relief operations in floods. The respective local body secretary will be convenor of the group.

It is learnt that while the said working groups in grama panchayats and block panchayats will operate under the development standing committee, in district panchayats and municipalities, they will come under the work standing committee. In corporations, the group will be under the town planning standing committee.

In September second week, LSGD had directed local bodies to prepare their annual plan for 2019-20 in advance. Local bodies should come out with their final draft of the annual plan and secure ratification of the District Planning Committee by December.