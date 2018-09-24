NIT to conduct four-week entrepreneurship event

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Technology Business Incubator of National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will conduct a four-week entrepreneurship development programme for educated youth at NIT-C campus from October 3 to 30.

The programme, to be held with the support of the Department of Science and Technology of the Central Government, is intended to guide entrepreneurs to set up their own business units. The training programme will provide guidance for identifying projects, feasibility study and other various processes involved in setting up the business. More detail will be available at the office. Phone: 0495-2286147, 9895264652, 9995421341.