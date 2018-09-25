Bishop Franco Mulakkal lodged in Pala sub-jail

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Monday got the unwanted recognition of being the country’s first bishop to be jailed, for rape charges. Franco was lodged in the Pala sub-jail after the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded him in judicial custody till October 6.

ALSO READ | Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to 14 days judicial custody

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the rape complaint filed against Franco by a nun of the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation under the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar produced him before Judicial First Class Magistrate K S Lakshmi at 1 pm after his police custody ended. Wrapping up the court proceedings in 10 minutes, the judge remanded Franco.

Before taking him to jail, the cops took Franco to the Pala General Hospital for the medical test, amid tight security. The police team brought Franco (remand prisoner number 5968) to the sub jail by 2.25 pm and lodged him at cell number 3, which he would share with two other inmates. Since he did not seek any special consideration, Franco was not given any additional facility like a cot or a bed.

Earlier, the cops conducted a medical examination of Franco at the Police Club, Kottayam, before heading to the court by 12.20 pm. Franco had spent the previous night at the Police Club after he was taken for evidence collection on Sunday. He was arrested by the SIT led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash on Friday night.

Fool-proof chargesheet

The police are no making all efforts to submit a fool-proof chargesheet in the case. Though, the SIT has 90 days to submit the chargesheet, they can file it earlier as the police completed a majority of the probe process before arresting Franco. However, they are planning to collect maximum evidence against him before filing the chargesheet. Hence, they are seeking options to conduct a polygraph test on Franco.

HC ends proceedings on pleas against bishop

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday closed two public interest litigations (PILs) seeking a directive to arrest Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun. Meanwhile, the court dismissed as withdrawn the petition seeking CBI probe in the case. While closing the petitions, the court recorded the submission of the prosecution that the police would be prompt in discharging their responsibility as and when instances of threat or intimidation or inducements held out to the witnesses were pointed out. During the argument, the counsel for the Catholic Church Reformation sought an order for the protection of the witnesses in the case. The court then noted the submission by the Director General of Prosecution that the police had provided round-the-clock protection to St Francis Mission Home, Kuruvilangad, where the victim and two of the witnesses were staying. If any complaint of inducements or threat to other witnesses arises, the police will initiate appropriate action, the DGP had informed.

ALSO READ | Bishop Franco Mulakkal taken to convent for more evidence

HC adjourns bishop’s bail plea to Sept 27

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to September 27 the hearing of the bail petition filed by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun. Petitioner’s counsel P Vijayabhanu submitted the police move to arrest the bishop while his anticipatory bail plea was pending and without securing an order from the court, was improper. The petitioner was in police custody for three days and he had cooperated with the investigation. He was interrogated for eight-nine hours each on three consecutive days. Hence, further detention of the petitioner is not required for the completion of the investigation, the petition stated.

Allegations in the bail plea

The investigating team is making efforts to create false scientific evidence.

The dress worn by Franco during police custody has been forcibly seized. This was an attempt on the part of the investigation officer to create false evidence.