BJP state council meet starts tomorrow in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The BJP state council meeting will be held in Kochi on September 26 and 27. A meeting of the core committee, state office-bearers of the party and state executive will be held at Hotel Renaissance on Wednesday, said party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan.

The state council meeting will be held at Ernakulam Siva Temple Ground at 10 am. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the meeting. State BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai will preside over the meeting. This is the first council meeting since Sreedharan assumed office as president.

The meeting will be attended by 1,200 representatives. BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, national secretary H Raja, Nalin Kumar Kateel MP and BJP national joint general secretary B L Santosh will take part, added Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan alleged the state government has sabotaged the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme.“The state government has not taken any primary steps for the implementation of the project which will come into existence on September 25 taking into consideration it is the Centre’s project”, he said. On whether actor Mohanlal would contest under the BJP ticket, Radhakrishnan claimed many prominent personalities would join the NDA in the coming days, surprising both the UDF and the LDF prior to the upcoming LS polls.