Church revokes ban against nun after believers protest

KALPETTA: Faced with huge protests from believers, the authorities of St Mary’s Church at Karakkamala in Wayanad on Monday revoked the restriction placed on Sister Lucy Kalappura from engaging in church activities.

The action against Lucy was taken on Sunday for supporting the nuns’ agitation demanding arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Believers barged into the parish council meeting of St Mary’s Church on Monday. In the wake of their outcry, the church soon revoked the ‘ban’. Church vicar Fr Stephen Kottakkal said there was no restriction on Lucy and she was free to continue with her catechism classes and various activities of the church.

Lucy thanked the believers of the parish and remarked justice has triumphed.

When the action against the sister snowballed into a controversy on Sunday, Fr Stephen said it was some parents who did not want Lucy to teach their children. The matter was only conveyed to the sister, the priest had said in a statement.