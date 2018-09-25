Four inmates of government-run old age home die in 24 hours

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:Four inmates of a government-run old-age home at Thavanur near here died in a span of 24 hours, sparking the outcry of the public who termed it mysterious.While Sreedevi, 84, died at around 6.30 pm on Sunday and was cremated the same day, three others --- Kali Amma, 74, Krishna Bose, 74, and Velayudhan, 102 --- breathed their last on Monday, two at the old-age home and another at a hospital. Local residents, who grew suspicious about the sudden deaths, stopped the old-age home officers from cremating the bodies on Monday morning.

“That four inmates died in a span of 24 hours itself is mysterious. The officers kept the deaths confidential and were in a haste to cremate the bodies. So, we stopped them and demanded a doctor certify the deaths,” said local resident Akbar Kunju, who is also an IUML leader.

There were allegations the inmates were ill-treated by the officers.“An elderly couple who complained to minister K T Jaleel during his visit to the old-age home last week were shifted to another facility in Kozhikode without any explanation,” said Kunju.

Probe ordered into deaths at old-age home

The police have registered cases of unnatural deaths under Section 174 CrPC. When contacted, the old-age home’s superintendent Abdul Kareem said: “The families of the deceased have no complaints or suspicion about the deaths. They were all suffering from age-related illnesses.”The UDF district unit staged a sit-in in front of the old-age home demanding a detailed investigation into the incident and suspension of the superintendent during the inquiry period.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo motu case. It has directed the collector and district police chief to conduct a detailed investigation and submit report in three weeks’ time.

SHRC member K Mohan Kumar told Express: “Sudden deaths of four inmates is mysterious. I have sought a report regarding the health checkups of inmates, the quality and safety of food served at the home, and details regarding each employee’s role and responsibilities.”

Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja has also ordered an investigation into the incident.The minister has asked the Social Justice Department special secretary Biju Prabhakar to inquire into the incident and submit a report then and there.

Minister orders probe

