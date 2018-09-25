Home States Kerala

Kerala government mulls livelihood restoration package

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a livelihood restoration package will be considered for the restoration of normal living conditions of people in flood-affected areas.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a livelihood restoration package will be considered for the restoration of normal living conditions of people in flood-affected areas. He was addressing a review meeting on flood relief with officers of various departments here on Monday.The Chief Minister has instructed officers to prepare a report on the restoration of livelihood of people from weaker sections, including SCs/STs, with suggestions from the Planning Board, and added that by October-end, organising a livelihood conference can be considered.

Preference will be given to those who are priority card holders, job card holders in employment guarantee scheme, widows, differently abled, physically challenged and destitutes. Providing these people with foodgrain and essential commodities every week is to be considered.Once rehabilitation is completed, reconstruction will be immediately done, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government will tackle rehabilitation and reconstruction separately. The development of Kuttanad, Idukki and Wayanad will be considered as part of reconstruction.

It should be considered whether building materials for reconstruction can be directly brought from companies at a reduced rate. New technologies, including usage of prefabrication materials, should be considered, he said.

Four lower primary schools — two in Wayanad and one each in Palakkad and Idukki — were destroyed and they have to be reconstructed. In total, 506 toilets and 1,548 computers were destroyed at schools.Of the 3,20,000 contaminated wells, 3,00,956 have been cleaned. Tenders have been invited for works worth Rs 1,000 crore to repair roads. Work of Sabarimala roads will be done by October 31.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Nalini Netto, Principal Secretary (coordination) V S Senthil, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries were present at the flood relief review meeting.

