Noted violinist Balabhaskar's daughter dies in car crash

The incident occurred around 4.30 am at Pallipuram. The front portion of the car, which hit a tree, was destroyed in the crash.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-year-old daughter of violinist Balabhaskar, Tejaswini Bala, died in a car rammed into a roadside tree on early Tuesday morning at Pallipuram in the district.

Balabhaskar, wife Lakshmi and the car driver Arjun, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred around 4.30 am at Pallipuram. The front portion of the car, which hit a tree, was destroyed in the crash.

The violinist was returning with his family after offering prayers at a temple in Thrissur. It is presumed that the driver may have dozed off leading to the accident. A police highway patrol team had rushed them to the hospital.

