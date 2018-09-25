Nun’s sister alleges threats from bishop’s aides

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The sister of the nun, who had levelled rape charges against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, here on Monday lodged a complaint with the Kalady police alleging that an aide of the bishop threatened to endanger lives of her family members.

In the complaint, the woman has alleged that a person identified as Thomas Chittooparamban had approached her directly and threatened to endanger the lives of her son and brother because of the bishop’s arrest.

The complaint also mentions about another accomplice of the bishop, identified as Unni Chittooparamban, who had shot her photograph during the public protest at the High Court Junction.

The threats from these persons assume significance in the wake of the bishop’s arrest and hence appropriate action should be initiated to protect her life and property, she complained.The complainant was part of the hunger strike and public protest, at the High Court Junction here, demanding the bishop’s arrest.

Case registered

The Kalady police have registered a case for criminal intimidation and a probe is on to trace the accused.

Earlier on August 27, the woman’s younger sister, a nun attached to the St Francis Mission House near Kuravilangad, had filed a police complaint alleging that an aide of the bishop was trying to endanger her life.