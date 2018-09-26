Home States Kerala

Police set for another probe in Jalandhar

Another police probe is likely in Jalandhar after the High Court considers the bail application of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:Another police probe is likely in Jalandhar after the High Court considers the bail application of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The police hope to make a breakthrough in this effort with bishop Franco not being present there.According to police sources, the probe team wants to collect the maximum evidence, including material objects, before preparing the charge sheet against the bishop in the rape case. The investigation will continue in Kerala as well.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh