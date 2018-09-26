Sahal stabbed Abhimanyu to death, says chargesheet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was 21-year old Sahal H, a native of Nettoor, Maradu, who stabbed SFI leader Abhimanyu M at Maharaja’s College on July 2, according to the police.

The charge sheet submitted before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on Tuesday lists Muhammed J I, a student of Maharaja’s College and the leader of the Campus Front of India (CFI), as the first accused and Sahal as the second accused. Mohammed Shahim, 31, of Palluruthy, who is now residing at Nambiputhalathu House, Thrichattukulam, Panavally in Cherthala, is the third accused. The probe team has issued lookout notices against Sahal and Shahim.

The first set of chargesheet was filed by investigation officer S T Sureshkumar, the Kochi City ACP (Control Room), more than two months after Abhimanyu was killed.

As per the 1500-page chargesheet, which comprises statements of witnesses, scientific evidence and other related documents, the CFI district committee meet had resolved to attack SFI workers to destroy the peaceful atmosphere on the campus. Sahal and Shahim attacked SFI workers with lethal weapons and Shahim stabbed another student Arjun during the clash.

The chargesheet says Sahal’s stabbing of Abhimanyu led to the latter’s death. The document also lists CFI district president Arif Bin Salim, state secretary Mohammed Rifa, Jafer, Fazaluddin, Anas, Rajeeb, Abdul Rashid, Adil Bin Salim, Bilal, Riyaz Hussain, Saneesh, Sharukh Amani, Abdul Nasser and Anup as accused.