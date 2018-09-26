Those who refuse may have to answer their kids: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will not force anyone to participate in the ‘salary challenge’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in New Delhi on Tuesday. But those who refuse may have to answer to their children in future, he said.

“We are not forcing anyone. Whoever is ready can make the donation, that is our stand. But everyone is ready in this matter. If they are not, what will they tell their children if they ask why didn’t you pay when such a thing happened? That is the only issue here,” said the Chief Minister.

He also blamed the media for “creating a controversy” over the salary challenge. Pinarayi’s remarks have come in the wake of the opposition to the government order asking employees to donate one month’s salary to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund for rebuilding the flood-hit state.