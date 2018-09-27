CAT Entertainments signs pact with Dept of Atomic Energy

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala-based strategic media production startup CAT Entertainments has signed an agreement with the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The startup has got the contract to do a corporate movie for Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) which comes under the Department of Atomic Energy.

The responsibility of the CAT is to give a global facelift to the brand. “It’s a classic example for fellow startups to follow in the ideas of perseverance in entrepreneurial journey. We have been chasing this project to happen for the past 22 months,” says Amarnath Sankar, CEO of CAT.

The CAT with five years of expertise has so far produced over 1,000 business video productions for firms across the globe.The CAT, which is the first strategic media production startup, has a presence in India, US, UAE and Sri Lanka.

It has directly and indirectly created over 100 jobs. The major clients of the firm include ITC, IBM, Flipkart, RedHat, ELGi and Geojit, says Chachu Jacob, creative head of CAT.