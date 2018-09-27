Devaswom Board inks pact with KIIFB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Devaswom Board has inked a `100-crore agreement with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for setting transit camps (edathavalom) for Sabarimala pilgrims in seven temples in the state. As part of the agreement, seven transit camp complexes would be set up in Kazhakuttam, Erumeli, Chengannur, Chirangara, Sukapuram and Maniyankode temples.

The agreement was signed between KIIFB CEO K M Abraham and Devaswom Secretary K R Jyothilal in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. As part of the agreement, a transit camp complex will be set up at Nilakkal with an estimated project cost of `35 crore.The work on the complex which will have facilities like a 50,000-litre water tank, bio-gas plant, check-dam and treatment plant will be completed in two years, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The KIIFB will also fund `45 crore to set up a new 5 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant at Pampa, which will be completed in two years. A modern parking facility with an outlay of `5 core will also be set up at Nilakkal and the work of which will be completed in a year.

The KIIFB will provide `10 crore each Kazhakuttam Mahadevar temple, Sukapuram Dakshinamoorthy temple, Erumeli, Chengannur, Chirangara and Maniyankode temples to set up transit camp complexes in one and a half year. Further, a modern car parking facility at a cost of `5 crore will be set up at Ranni as part of the project.