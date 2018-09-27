Home States Kerala

Devaswom Board inks pact with KIIFB

The agreement was signed between KIIFB CEO K M Abraham and Devaswom Secretary K R Jyothilal in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Published: 27th September 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Devaswom Board has inked a `100-crore agreement with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for setting transit camps (edathavalom) for Sabarimala pilgrims in seven temples in the state. As part of the agreement, seven transit camp complexes would be set up in Kazhakuttam, Erumeli, Chengannur, Chirangara, Sukapuram and Maniyankode temples.

The agreement was signed between KIIFB CEO K M Abraham and Devaswom Secretary K R Jyothilal in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. As part of the agreement, a transit camp complex will be set up at Nilakkal with an estimated project cost of `35 crore.The work on the complex which will have facilities like a 50,000-litre water tank, bio-gas plant, check-dam and treatment plant will be completed in two years, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The KIIFB will also fund `45 crore to set up a new 5 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant at Pampa, which will be completed in two years. A modern parking facility with an outlay of `5 core will also be set up at Nilakkal and the work of which will be completed in a year.

The KIIFB will provide `10 crore each Kazhakuttam Mahadevar temple, Sukapuram Dakshinamoorthy temple, Erumeli, Chengannur, Chirangara and Maniyankode temples to set up transit camp complexes in one and a half year. Further, a modern car parking facility at a cost of `5 crore will be set up at Ranni as part of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours