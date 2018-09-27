Home States Kerala

It is not salary, but brewery challenge taking place in state: Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged corruption to the tune of crores in the allocation of a distillery and three breweries.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged corruption to the tune of crores in the allocation of a distillery and three breweries. He said it is not salary challenge but brewery challenge that is taking place in the state.

He alleged the allocation is purely with the knowledge and connivance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan.“This is in blatant violation of the existing norms and the government has not mentioned this in the excise policy or in governor’s policy speech. There was no mention of this even in the LDF election manifesto. As per a 1999 order, no new distillery or brewery cannot be allocated. No government has given sanction to any distilleries after this order. But the present government is quoting the same order of 1999, which denies allocation of new breweries or distilleries,” he said.

According to him, sanction was given to Sreedharan Brewery at Varam in  Kannur, flouting all norms. Similarly, licence was given to Appolo Distilleries and Breweries at Elappuly in Palakkad district. Power Infra-tech was given licence to open a brewery at KINFRA Park, Ernakulam. He alleged that 10 acres of KINFRA was also provided to the brewery company.Sree Chakra Distillery Pvt Ltd of Perumbavoor has been given licence to open a distillery in Thrissur district.

He sought to know as to why there was no advertisement in newspapers when there was a decision to allow breweries and distilleries. He asked the government as to how these four companies came to know that breweries and distilleries are being allocated. The capacity of two existing units, KS Distillery in Kannur and Elite distillery in Thrissur, was hiked.

He alleged an unholy relationship between bar owners and the government. The government has reduced the distance between liquor shops from schools/religious institutions from 200m to 50m which shows that the government is for flowing liqour in the state, violating existing laws, he said.

Minister denies corruption

Excise Minister Ramakrishnan said distillery and breweries were sanctioned as per LDF policies. There is no corruption involved in the decision. He also added the decision did not require a Cabinet nod. The CPI is not aware of the government decision to sanction distilleries and breweries, said party state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours