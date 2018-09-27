It is not salary, but brewery challenge taking place in state: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged corruption to the tune of crores in the allocation of a distillery and three breweries. He said it is not salary challenge but brewery challenge that is taking place in the state.

He alleged the allocation is purely with the knowledge and connivance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan.“This is in blatant violation of the existing norms and the government has not mentioned this in the excise policy or in governor’s policy speech. There was no mention of this even in the LDF election manifesto. As per a 1999 order, no new distillery or brewery cannot be allocated. No government has given sanction to any distilleries after this order. But the present government is quoting the same order of 1999, which denies allocation of new breweries or distilleries,” he said.

According to him, sanction was given to Sreedharan Brewery at Varam in Kannur, flouting all norms. Similarly, licence was given to Appolo Distilleries and Breweries at Elappuly in Palakkad district. Power Infra-tech was given licence to open a brewery at KINFRA Park, Ernakulam. He alleged that 10 acres of KINFRA was also provided to the brewery company.Sree Chakra Distillery Pvt Ltd of Perumbavoor has been given licence to open a distillery in Thrissur district.

He sought to know as to why there was no advertisement in newspapers when there was a decision to allow breweries and distilleries. He asked the government as to how these four companies came to know that breweries and distilleries are being allocated. The capacity of two existing units, KS Distillery in Kannur and Elite distillery in Thrissur, was hiked.

He alleged an unholy relationship between bar owners and the government. The government has reduced the distance between liquor shops from schools/religious institutions from 200m to 50m which shows that the government is for flowing liqour in the state, violating existing laws, he said.

Minister denies corruption

Excise Minister Ramakrishnan said distillery and breweries were sanctioned as per LDF policies. There is no corruption involved in the decision. He also added the decision did not require a Cabinet nod. The CPI is not aware of the government decision to sanction distilleries and breweries, said party state secretary Kanam Rajendran.