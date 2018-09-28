Home States Kerala

Green lessons from Mata Amritanandamayi on birthday

Published: 28th September 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi stressed the need for harmony with nature for the survival of humankind in her 65th birthday message delivered on the Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Thursday. Amma reiterated the need for conserving nature and the importance of compassion in life, in her message in the aftermath of the devastating flood in the state.

This time, she used examples from the flood and the lesson learned from it to drive home the points she has been campaigning for years. “When the rain beat down incessantly, flooding the rivers and starting landslides, turning Kerala into an ocean of disaster, people here forgot all divisions,” she said.

“This helped people understand each other better and they found the strength to overcome all obstacles. Hearts came together as one, and only compassion flowed. Actually, it overflowed, and we saw a second ocean rising from the floods - an ocean of compassion.”

Amma said while man, with his limited strength and intelligence, could not stop natural disasters, natural disasters could never stop man from extending a helping hand to those in need. “During such times, we are spontaneously able to express our compassion and love through our words and deeds. This strength is inherent in us. That is why it awakens in crises such as this,” she said.

Though the birthday celebration was kept low profile without a formal dignitary programme, people from all walks of life came to seek her blessings. Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal MP and SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan offered their wishes on the dais. The pavilion was brimming with devotees who took turns to seek her blessings.

The birthday celebrations started with rituals such as ‘Ganapati homam’ and ‘Guru Padapuja’ led by senior-most disciple Amritaswarupananda Puri.

Help for the flood-hit

Amma’s concern for nature and people living around was not limited to words. The Math announced a slew of measures to help the flood-affected and in rebuilding the state. Amma gave Rs one lakh to 10 families of fishermen and others who died trying to rescue flood victims. She also presented certificates of commendation to more than 400 volunteers who manned the Amrita Help Line-a 24-hour call-in centre set up on Amritapuri Campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham that over five days fielded more than 25,000 calls, connecting more than 100,000 flood victims across the state with relief services. 

As many as 13,000 Amrita Sree SHGs donated C10 lakh to help the Math in its continued flood relief-and-rehabilitation efforts. The Math also gave away certificates for free surgeries at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. Cheques for Rs one lakh were also issued to widows of Kerala fishermen who died at sea in 2017-18. Free weddings were performed and free saris were given to 400,000 women. The Math had also completed the construction of 900 toilets in Kollam district, taking the total number of toilets constructed in the state to 12,000. Certificates of receipt were given to 200 representatives during the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting