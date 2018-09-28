Rs 50 lakh compensation for Nambi soon: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will soon hand over the compensation of Rs 50 lakh to S Nambi Narayanan, the former space scientist accused in the infamous ISRO spy scandal of 1994.

The Cabinet has tasked the Law Department to examine whether the money can be collected from the police officers who allegedly erred in the case. But the government plans to hand over the money to Nambi Narayanan first, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a post-Cabinet briefing.

“The money will be handed over soon,” he said. Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting nominated former additional chief secretary V S Senthil as the state’s representative to the panel.