Victim may approach CM against CB probe

Published: 28th September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The nun who was allegedly raped by former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to approach Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to allow the special investigation team to continue with the probe in the two cases handed over to the Crime Branch (CB).

Two cases - charges against Fr James Erthayil for attempting to influence the nuns to prevent the complainant nun from addressing the media and the case against Jalandhar-based Missionaries of Jesus Congregation for circulating the photo of the victim in its press release -- were handed over to the CB on Wednesday. 

The cases were handed over citing the rising workload on Vaikom DySP K Suresh who was handling the cases.The primary case of rape charges against Franco is still handled by DySP Suresh.
Fr Augustine Vattoly, convenor of the Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council which led the campaign against the bishop, said the Council and the nuns were satisfied with the investigation and there was no need for a change now.

“We are unhappy with the transferring of cases to the CB. Currently, we are satisfied with the investigation and the change in the investigation team may twist the case,” said Fr Augustine Vattoly.
They are not going for any protest against the move, he said. “We will talk with the victim and decide over future modes of protest to ensure the safety and freedom of nuns. So far, the five nuns who had been staging protest demanding the bishop’s arrest have no threat at the convent. But, since Franco is behind bars, his close associates outside are to be feared,” he said. 

Meanwhile, investigation is progressing into the complaint lodged by the sister of the nun against Thomas Chittooparamban, who had threatened them in an attempt to force them to withdraw the case.
“The investigation is on. We have to collect more evidence. It may take another week to complete the investigation,” said Kalady CI Saji Markose.

