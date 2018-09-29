Sabarimala verdict : Shiv Sena calls for state-wide hartal on Monday

By Express News Service

The state committee of Shiv Sena has called for a state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday in protest against the Supreme Court's judgement allowing all women to enter Sabarimala. The hartal will be from 6 am to 6 pm. Essential services including hospitals have been given an exemption.

According to state representatives of Shiv Sena, the hartal was to urge authorities to avoid changing the rituals of the temple. Shiv Sena expects co-operation from other Hindu organisations as well, said MS Bhuvanachandran, Shiv Sena Kerala Rajyapramukh at a press conference here on Saturday.

"The judgement did not consider the years of tradition in the temple. This verdict will lead to people losing faith in our judiciary. The temple traditions were in force even before the formulation of the Indian Constitution. Hence, the traditions should be protected. It is the prerogative of the temple priest and the tantri to decide on the change in the rituals of the temple", he said.

The Hindu outfit also made it clear that they would file a review petition with the support of other Hindu organisations in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, they also lashed out against RSS for supporting the court's verdict. They alleged that the RSS might have some hidden agenda or interests in favouring the judgment.