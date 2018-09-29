Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict : Shiv Sena calls for state-wide hartal on Monday

The hartal will be from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday. Essential services including hospitals have been given an exemption.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

A devotee and a malikapuram offering worship at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

The state committee of Shiv Sena has called for a state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday in protest against the Supreme Court's judgement allowing all women to enter Sabarimala. The hartal will be from 6 am to 6 pm. Essential services including hospitals have been given an exemption.

According to state representatives of Shiv Sena, the hartal was to urge authorities to avoid changing the rituals of the temple. Shiv Sena expects co-operation from other Hindu organisations as well, said MS Bhuvanachandran, Shiv Sena Kerala Rajyapramukh at a press conference here on Saturday.

"The judgement did not consider the years of tradition in the temple. This verdict will lead to people losing faith in our judiciary. The temple traditions were in force even before the formulation of the Indian Constitution. Hence, the traditions should be protected. It is the prerogative of the temple priest and the tantri to decide on the change in the rituals of the temple", he said.

The Hindu outfit also made it clear that they would file a review petition with the support of other Hindu organisations in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, they also lashed out against RSS for supporting the court's verdict. They alleged that the RSS might have some hidden agenda or interests in favouring the judgment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hartal Kerala hartal Sabarimala verdict Shiv Sena hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final