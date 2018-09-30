11 international airlines ready to fly in and out of Kannur airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kannur Airport will be ready for commercial operations this year, with as many as 17 airlines, including 11 international ones, coming forward to fly in and out of it.

Chairing the Kannur International Airport Limited's (KIAL) annual general body meeting here on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the KIAL chairman, gave the details.

The CM said there has been a major progress in its construction. Work on the runway and airside worth Rs 694 crore and on the terminal building, along with metal detectors, baggage handling system, check-in counters, emigration check points, lifts, escalators and passenger boarding bridge, worth Rs 498 crore have been completed.

The ground-handling work is being carried out by Air India Air Transport Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Air India and Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd.

Services on offer

INTERNATIONAL: Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Saudia, Silk Air, Air Asia, Malindo Air

DOMESTIC: Air India, Air India Express, Jet Airways, Indigo, Spice Jet, GoAir

613 CISF personnel to maintain security

The CISF has decided to appoint 613 security personnel for airport security. They will take charge from October 1. The state police will be deployed on a temporary basis for emigration clearance.