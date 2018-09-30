Kannur airport to get licence soon: Pinarayi Vijayan 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work to the tune of Rs 113 crore --- including air cargo complex, four-storied airport office complex, CISF housing complex, 23-km-long road along the outer wall, lighting and landscaping --- has been entrusted with Monte Carlo company. It is expected to get over within one-and-a-half-year.

Of the 180 employees required for operations, 134 posts have been filled and recruitment is on for the rest. A decision has already been taken to give jobs to one member each from all families who gave their land for constructing the airport. Of this, 29 people have already been appointed. The remaining will be appointed through Air India ATSL, the ground/cargo handling agency.

The navigation system and information landing system have already been set up by the Airport Authority of India. As directed by it, the flight trial was successfully completed on September 20 and 21. Based on these verifications and flight trials, KIAL will soon get the airport licence, said Pinarayi.Ministers E Chandrasekharan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, A K Saseendran, KIAL Managing Director V Thulasidas and director board member Yusuff Ali M A were also present.