UDF mounts attack on Left Government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If it was the bar scam that toppled the previous UDF government, yet another liquor scam has come to haunt the Left regime in a new avatar. The brewery allocation issue that began as a slew of allegations seems to now have caught the Left on the wrong foot. Even as the Opposition UDF has been mounting its attack on the state government, the LDF has only been able to put up a feeble defence as of now.

In fact the ‘Brewery Challenge’ has created some ripples with the Left front too with the CPI airing its dissent first, and later taking U-turn. Sensing the opportunity the Congress has been trying to politically corner the CPM-led Left Front ahead of the 2019 general elections. Not to be outdone, the BJP too has been gearing up to attack the Left government.

Stating lack of transparency, Congress CWC member and former chief minister Oommen Chandy urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence. “No applications were invited. A previous GO issued during the Left regime against sanctioning breweries, still exists. The minister claims all procedures were followed. In that case why shouldn’t they come out details? Why was it done in a secret manner with no discussion in their Front or within the government?” asked Chandy while speaking to Express.Former Excise Minister K Babu, who had to resign from the Chandy Cabinet following the Bar scam, felt the bar scam and brewery issue are entirely different.

“In 2014, the UDF government closed down a number of bars as part of our liquor policy. Those who faced a setback came out with allegations. But here, the issue is entirely different. It’s a clear violation of the Distillery and Warehousing Rules 1968 and the Brewery Rules. What’s more, it is against the LDF’s liquor policy which calls for abstinence from liquor,” he pointed out. Though the CPI took a U-turn and chose to take a politically correct stance on Saturday, there’s clear dissent within the party.

“The issue has not been discussed within the Left Front, during CPM-CPI bilateral talks or in the Cabinet. The CPI ministers are unaware of such a decision,” a senior CPI leader told Express.Under attack, the Left Front has been putting up a clearly weak defence. None of the senior Left leaders were able to come out with a proper reply to UDF’s allegations. On Saturday Pinarayi avoided media queries.

While Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan chose to downplay the issue saying those who raised the allegations should prove the same. Ramakrishnan said he would respond to the questions on corruption allegations later. The minister, however, insisted the permissions were issued in line with the LDF’s liquor policy.

On the other hand, E P Jayarajan - who’s in his second stint after bowing out over nepotism charges once - remained cautious in his response. He said no land has been given to set up brewery in Kinfra Park. Some people are trying to create controversy over non-existing land. Those who once acted in a clandestine manner may sense corruption in everything, he said.

‘Withdraw sanction given to new distilleries, breweries’

Kottayam: The KCBC Temperance Commission has demanded the government to withdraw the permission given to new breweries and distilleries. A state committee meeting of the Commission on Saturday, demanded the government to release the details and statistics of new breweries and distilleries, which were sanctioned after LDF Government came into power.

“While the state is struggling for a comeback after the flood havoc, the government is trying to dip the people in a deluge of liquor. The attempt of the government to fill its treasury by spilling liquor is like fishing in troubled water,” said office-bearers of the Commission. “The paradox is that the government is starting de-addiction centres across the state, after ensuring maximum availability of liquor. It is not right for a government which promised to implement a total ban on liquor,” they said.

Feathers ruffled

The Brewery allocation issue has ruffled feathers within the Left Front too. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who initially said the party is not aware of the decision to sanction distilleries and breweries, took a different stance on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Kanam said there’s allocation of breweries was not against the LDF’s liquor policy. No decision was taken against the liquor policy. Terming the allegations unnecessary, Kanam added that those who raise allegations should also prove the same.

Ramesh Chennithala raises 10 questions; min says allegations not applicable

Kozhikode: Continuing his attack on the LDF Government in the brewery allocation issue, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out with a set of 10 questions to Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan. The questions were in connection with the minister allegedly sanctioning three breweries and a distillery without informing the Cabinet. Chennithala dared the government to launch a probe if the charges raised by him are false.

He alleged the involvement of the Industries Department in transferring 10 acres of land of Kinfra for the purpose. “This is not anyone’s family property to be bequeathed in secrecy,” Chennithala said. Reacting to Chennithala’s charges, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said merely raising a corruption allegation does not imply that there is corruption. “These (allegations) are not applicable to us. But if any further clarification on what he (Chennithala) said is needed, we will definitely do it,” Ramakrishnan told reporters here.