Heatwave alert extended till Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has extended its heatwave warning till April 3. While it applies to the entire state, the KSDMA warning said districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad required special attention as they fall under the dangerous category of the heat index.

According to Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, the maximum temperature was very likely to be two to three degree Celsius above normal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod for the next two days.

Thunderstorm

Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning were reported at isolated places across the state on Sunday and are likely to continue on Monday.

Health problems

As for adverse heat-related health events, two incidents of sunstroke, one each from Ernakulam and Palakkad, were reported on Sunday. As many as 20 incidents of heat rash and 13 sunburn incidents were also reported across the state. The highest number of heat rash incidents were reported from Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Kollam (five each). With four cases, Alappuzha reported the highest number of sunburn incidents.

In Palakkad, mercury touches 41˚ Celsius

Palakkad: Many parts of the district recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday also. Four persons suffered sunburn. While three of them were from Kollengode, the fourth person was from Paruthypulli. The persons who suffered sunburn are Kunju, 60, of Kollengode, Shakeer, 51, of A M Manzil, Mambram, Kinassery, Subhadra, 57, of Podikulangara and Shankaranarayanan, 67, of Pudunagaram. While Shankaranarayanan availed treatment at the primary health centre in Kollengode, the other three visited the District Hospital, Palakkad.