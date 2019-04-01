Rahul’s arrival will create ripples in South Indian election results: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad will create ripples in South India in favour of the Congress, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chennithala said the aim of the candidature of Rahul in Wayanad is to secure maximum seats from South India. “The arrival of Rahul in Kerala will boost the morale of Congress workers and leaders. It will drive the Congress party to victory in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“It is for the first time a Prime Ministerial candidate is contesting from Kerala. So Kerala and Wayanad will become the centre of attraction in national politics in the coming days. Rahul, who is fighting for Dalits, Adivasis and against farmers suicide, will bring a change in Wayanad,” Chennithala said.

“We are expressing gratitude to Rahul, as he accepted the request of the KPCC to contest from Wayanad. The Chief Minister and CPM leaders have panicked after hearing the news. The UDF and the Congress are accepting the challenge of Pinarayi Vijayan, who claimed the LDF will defeat Rahul in Wayanad. The BJP is the main opponent of the Congress at the national level and the CPM in the state level,” Chennithala said.