Home States Kerala

Rahul’s arrival will create ripples in South Indian election results: Ramesh Chennithala

Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad will create ripples in South India in favour of the Congress, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Published: 01st April 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad will create ripples in South India in favour of the Congress, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chennithala said the aim of the candidature of Rahul in Wayanad is to secure maximum seats from South India. “The arrival of Rahul in Kerala will boost the morale of Congress workers and leaders. It will drive the Congress party to victory in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“It is for the first time a Prime Ministerial candidate is contesting from Kerala. So Kerala and Wayanad will become the centre of attraction in national politics in the coming days. Rahul, who is fighting for Dalits, Adivasis and against farmers suicide, will bring a change in Wayanad,” Chennithala said.   
“We are expressing gratitude to Rahul, as he accepted the request of the KPCC to contest from Wayanad. The Chief Minister and CPM leaders have panicked after hearing the news. The UDF and the Congress are accepting the challenge of Pinarayi Vijayan, who claimed the LDF will defeat Rahul in Wayanad. The BJP is the main opponent of the Congress at the national level and the CPM in the state level,” Chennithala said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India Elections 2019 Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp