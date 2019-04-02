Home States Kerala

Parents of slain duo move Kerala HC for CBI probe

A representation was sent to Additional Secretary (Home and Vigilance) and state police chief seeking to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The parents of two Youth Congress leaders Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were allegedly killed by CPM workers at Kalliyot, Periya in Kasargod, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.

A representation was sent to Additional Secretary (Home and Vigilance) and state police chief seeking to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI. However, no action has been taken so far. The present probe is only an eyewash, that too controlled by the top leaders of the CPM, whose incriminatory conspiratorial role is very much evident, and hence the police have not turned against those who are involved in the larger conspiracy behind the twin murder, alleged the petition.

Youth Congress leader murder Kerala High Court

