Transgender woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A transgender woman was found dead on the roadside under mysterious circumstances near the KSRTC bus stand here on Monday.

“The members of the transgender community in Kozhikode have identified the deceased as Shalu, a native of Mysore who had been staying at Alakode in Kannur. We are verifying the details provided by them,” said Nadakkavu station house officer Premjith A, who is investigating the case. Locals spotted the body beside the UK Sankunni road around 9 am and alerted the police.

“We are examining the visuals from the CCTV cameras installed at the spot and nearby areas,” said the officer.The Nadakkavu police registered a case of unnatural death following a complaint by Sisily George, a transgender activist and the founder of Punarjani Cultural Society in Kozhikode.

“I strongly suspect a foul play. She had earlier complained to me about some people disturbing her. We have shared all the details with the police. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of her death,” said Sisily George.