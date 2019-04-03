2019 LS polls: No change in policy, says Kerala's Nair Service Society

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With hardly three weeks left for the polling to the Parliament elections, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has declared its political stance the community would continue to keep up its equidistance policy this time too. At the same time, dropping a clear indication the Sabarimala issue will be reflected in the election, the NSS said it would stand by the devotees, to protect faith in God, customs and traditions.

The NSS declared its stance in the editorial published in the latest issue of its mouthpiece ‘Service’. What is significant from the article is that while it hits out hard at the Central Government and the LDF-led state government for not taking any step to protect the interests of devotees in the Sabarimala issue, the editorial was comparatively soft in its criticism towards the UDF.

“When the NSS organised prayer processions and meetings across the state to protect the customs and traditions in Sabarimala, the state government invoked all its powers and the treasury to defeat the protests. Even though they tried all the despicable means, they could not conquer the devotees,” it said.

“At the same time, the BJP and the Congress had taken this as an opportunity to make political gain out of it. While the BJP tried to prevent the entry of young women through protests without trying any legal options, the UDF took the matter to court and organised protests. Even though the Centre and state governments had power in their hands, they did not initiate any legal steps to protect the fundamental right of the devotees,” it said.