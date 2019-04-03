Home States Kerala

Amicus curiae blames bad management of dams for worsening Kerala floods, demands judicial inquiry

The report said that no proper follow-up action and effective precautionary steps, especially for evacuating people and accommodating them in safe locations, were taken despite sounding a red alert.

Published: 03rd April 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

kerala_-_floods_-_rains

According to the report, none of the 79 dams in Kerala were operated or used for the purpose of flood control or moderation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court in flood cases on Wednesday filed a report stating that the high reservoir storage and sudden release of water resulted in worsening the floods in the state in August last year.

The report pointed out that the statements filed by the state government, KSEB and DSA were silent about the existence or operation of dams in Kerala in accordance with dam specific rule curves. Even the CWC report had not mentioned about the compliance of rule curves and was silent as to whether the dams had operated as per standard rule curves during floods. 

The report also said that no proper follow-up action and effective precautionary steps, especially for evacuating people and accommodating them in safe locations, were taken after issuance of the red alert.

According to the report, none of the 79 dams in Kerala were operated or used for the purpose of flood control or moderation. Dams in Kerala had not maintained effective flood control zone and the flood cushion as per the directive of BIS, O and M manual and RTIOR.

The report also suggested a more detailed inquiry on the Kerala floods by an independent expert inquiry committee headed by a former judge of a superior court and preferably consisting of a reputed hydrologist, experts in dam management and engineers. 

The petition filed by Metro Man E Sreedharan and others were pending before the court. Sreedharan submitted that the mid-August deluge which claimed more than 470 lives and horrendous damage was indeed a manmade disaster.

The petition stated that he had approached the government citing the need for a comprehensive technical study of the reasons for the flood happened in August last year. Even three months after sending the letter to the Chief Minister and the Vice Chairman, Kerala Planning Board, no action has been taken. This inaction from the government was due to the fear in the minds of the authorities that their omissions and commissions would be exposed and individuals and the government itself would be held responsible for the tragedy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods dam management Kerala government Kerala HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp