UDF candidate Remya Haridas files complaint with Alathur Police against LDF convener Vijayaraghavan

PALAKKAD: UDF candidate Remya Haridas has filed a complaint before the DySP in Alathur on Tuesday against LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan for passing lewd remarks against her at a public meeting in Ponnani.On Tuesday afternoon, she reached the office of the DySP and submitted her complaint.

The complaint states Vijayaraghavan passed personal comments against her and also insulted womanhood.

Speaking to media persons, Remya said the comments of Vijayaraghavan were not a slip of the tongue but an orchestrated move. “In the past also, Vijayaraghavan had passed such comments against me. He would not be knowing me, but I deeply respect Vijayaraghavan Sir,” she added.

Remya said the LDF had formed a Women’s Wall aimed at bringing about renaissance in the state. Now with the LDF convener passing such comments, what the LDF means by renaissance cannot be understood, she added. She said she never expected her opponent, the LDF candidate from Alathur Lok Sabha constituency PK Biju, to react so callously to the issue.

This was not the way Biju should have reacted. It is the people of Alathur constituency who should judge such comments and take a decision.“I do not want to blame the LDF as a whole for such comments. But even the LDF workers were not able to justify the comments of Vijayaraghavan,” she added.

Remya pointed out that she expected the LDF Government to initiate action against the LDF convener for his anti-women remarks. But since the government was passive, she was forced to lodge a complaint. Those who accompanied her to the office of the DySP included MLAs Shafi Parambil and Anil Akkara and president of the Mahila Congress Lathika Subash.