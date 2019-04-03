Women's Commission seeks report on LDF convener's lewd remarks against UDF candidate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women's Commission on Wednesday sought a report from State Law Officer pertaining to the allegation against LDF Convener A Vijayaraghavan on the remarks made by him on Alathur UDF candidate Remya Haridas. According to M C Josephine, Chairperson, the commission has taken up this issue seriously and have sought a report from Law officer into the issue. She said prompt action would be taken based on the findings in the report. The report has been told to submit within a week.

"We have taken up the issue seriously. Hence we sought a report from the law officer. Vijayaraghavan should have been more cautious. So action will be based on the report findings", Josephine told media persons on Wednesday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In an election rally in Ponnani in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday, Vijayaraghavan had said, “The girl who is contesting from Alathur [referring to Remya Haridas] after filing nomination first rushed to Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab [Indian Union Muslim League chief] and later to meet PK Kunhalikutty who is an IUML leader and UDF candidate from Malappuram. I don’t know what will happen to her now.” However, his comments invited widespread criticism from his own party and outside as he was hinting an old sex scandal case involving Kunhalikutty. The charges against him were dropped later.

Remya has filed a complaint with Alathur deputy superintendent of police alleging that LDF convener had insulted her at a public meeting in Ponnani. Tirur DySP will investigate the case.