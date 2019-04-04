Home States Kerala

Congress-CPI(M) bonhomie at its peak across Kerala border

While, the CPI(M) and Congress may be at loggerheads in Kerala,Tamil Nadu, many CPI(M) candidates in other states have an indirect alliance with Congress.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

A poster for he public meeting of Stalin in Coimbatore.

A poster for he public meeting of Stalin in Coimbatore.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Now, this may sound quite interesting. Contrary to its earlier stand of throwing its weight behind Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls, the CPM has now decided to campaign intensively against Rahul in Wayanad and party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will also go on the offensive against the Congress chief.

Amid this war of words between the CPM and the Congress in the state over Rahul’s decision to paratroop to the southern hill district of Wayanad, it is camaraderie at its peak between the two parties in adjacent Coimbatore district just across the border where CPM candidate PR Natarajan of the DMK-Congress-Left alliance takes on CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP.

The editorial by the CPM mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’, which was critical of Rahul and the calling of names in Kerala which was retracted later, and the talk of defeating the Gandhi scion from Wayanad by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will all sound hollow once anyone drives a few kilometres from Walayar into Coimbatore.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The alliance is working towards the victory of the CPM candidate. Senior leaders of the Congress are yet to visit the constituency. DMK leader Alagiri is expected to arrive on April 7,” said TNCC state working president Mayura Jayakumar. “There is good response locally. No senior Congress leader from outside has come to address rallies on my behalf. However, local Congress leaders are campaigning for my victory. DMK leader MK Stalin will be addressing a public meeting in the evening at Coimbatore,” said Natarajan.

In spite of the fact the parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu is on April 18, there are very little posters or graffiti compared to Kerala. The posters of political parties pasted on the walls of the elevated Coimbatore - Palakkad highway NH 544 have all been torn or removed by the personnel of the Election Department. Moreover, the wall writings in public places have also been whitewashed.

“The defacement officials of the Election Commission were strict. They have completely removed posters, hoardings and whitewashed the walls to remove the graffiti. Even the banners were removed after the public meetings,” said Selvan who runs a tea shop adjacent to the Amritha Vidyalaya in K G Chavadi, a few kilometres away from Walayar in Tamil Nadu.

“The alliance in Tamil Nadu and the public posturing of differences between the two political parties will not be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.Both the CPM, CPI and the Congress have the same candidate as Prime Minister in Rahul which now stands exposed,” said P R Nandakumar, Coimbatore district president of the BJP.

Cong, CPM leaders in same poster

The posters put up for the public meeting of Stalin in Coimbatore on Wednesday carries the photographs of both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul along with the photograph of the CPM candidate and also the hammer and sickle symbol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress CPIM ties Kerala Congress General elections 2019 India elections Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp