Home States Kerala

Malayali expat to sue national carrier Air India for returning pet felines to Saudi Arabia

Though Suresh Kumar had completely observed all formalities, Air India for returning his two white pet Persian cats to Saudi Arabia from Nedumbassery airport.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image of Air India planes used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Suresh Kumar, a native of Nurani, is planning to approach the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum against Air India for returning his two white pet Persian cats to Saudi Arabia from Nedumbassery airport though he had completely observed all formalities.

Suresh said that he had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 25 years and planned to return permanently. He had with him two pet cats for the past 7 years and wanted to bring them to India, He consulted Air India Ltd at their office in Saudi Arabia. They agreed to transport the pets from Riyadh to the airport in Kochi. It took 15 days to comply with the formalities for transporting the pets (both of which had microchips) and Air India granted tickets for the pets to fly along with him to Cochin Airport on March 31. He said when he reached Kochi Airport, exit permission was denied to the pets and Air India returned them to Riyadh without his consent.

Suresh pointed out the compliance of the veterinarian requirements alone cost 1,456 Saudi Riyals. He had also discussed with officials at the airport for alternatives so that they could be received in Chennai which was also not permitted. Tickets were also purchased in the name of the cats which he had named ‘Ponna’ and ‘Sundari’.

Suresh said the airport authorities, in spite of appealing to them, failed to listen to the pleas to release the two cats. The Air India officials in Riyadh had said there were doctors in the airport and the cats will be released after scanning and check up. He said the airport authorities in Nedumbassery, on the other hand, told him it was a cumbersome process to clear the release of the cats.

The airport officials also told him they would be held liable if the cats die here and therefore they were sending them back to Saudi. The cats are now in a shop in Riyadh engaged in selling birds and the expense involved has to be footed, according to him

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Kerala man sues AIr India Persian cats Kochi Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp