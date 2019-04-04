Home States Kerala

Rahul Kerala entry: Left to leave no stone unturned in battleground Wayanad this general election

The CPI(M) decided that the party general secretary Sitaram Yechury should campaign against the AICC chief.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:05 AM

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to file nomination papers in Wayanad constituency, his posters are being readied at a printing press in Kochi

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to file nomination papers in Wayanad constituency, his posters are being readied at a printing press in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad the Left front has decided to intensify its campaign in the hill constituency.Contrary to the earlier decision, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, perceived to be close to the AICC chief, will campaign against Rahul in Wayanad on April 18. Earlier, Wayanad had not been included in the scheduled list of constituencies where Yechury will campaign. The CPM state secretariat, which met on Wednesday, decided the party general secretary should campaign against the AICC chief. Yechury, who is expected to attend at least two election campaigns in the constituency, will be among the star campaigners for LDF candidate PP Suneer in Wayanad.

In addition to Yechury, an array of senior Left leaders, including CPM Polit Buro members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will campaign against the Congress chief in Wayanad.There were allegations Yechury would avoid campaigning in Wayanad owing to his good relation with UDF candidate Rahul. An earlier list of leaders announced by the CPM did not have the name of Yechury for campaigning in Wayanad and Palakkad.  
With this new decision, the CPM is trying to send out a clear message it does not plan to slow pedal the fight against the Congress. The party has already started attacking the Congress in its campaigns.

Rahul Gandhi contesting with jihadi support: BJP

KOCHI: Alleging that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sought the support of jihadi groups in Kerala to win from Wayanad, BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas said the changed scenario has increased NDA’s chances to win the seat. “The Congress had sought the help of Muslim League to ensure the support of the jihadi groups in Wayanad much before announcing Rahul Gandhi’s candidature. It was based on a request from the Congress leadership that Muslim League held talks with SDPI leaders,” he said.

