Solar-scam accused Saritha S Nair to also contest in Wayanad in Kerala

KOCHI: Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair has filed her nomination for the Ernakulam LS constituency on Wednesday, and announced she would also contest in the high-profile Wayanad constituency. “I will be fighting a lone battle to make people understand some candidates who are seeking votes are not as clean as they think. The Congress in the state has tarnished my image as a woman. It is these people who are asking votes saying they will take measures to protect women,” said Saritha.

Saritha said she is contesting from Wayanad to highlight the injustice shown towards a woman, and not to go and sit in Parliament as an MP. “I have been sending e-mails and fax messages to Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanding action against the Congress leaders who have cheated me. But he has not replied to any of them. Is this how a man who is touted to be the future PM should behave to a woman?” she asked. In her affidavit, there are 32 cases pending against her, which include amongst others breach of contract/ trust.

Assets declared

Saritha has declared cash assets of Rs 5,700, a bank balance of Rs 10,200, and 38 gm of gold and jewellery worth Rs 1,14,000. She has also declared an outstanding income of Rs 13,50,000.