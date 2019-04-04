Home States Kerala

UDF Kozhikode candidate and MP MK Raghavan caught in bribery scandal

A news channel aired visuals in which the Congress MP was seen allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from two persons at his house.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: UDF candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP MK Raghavan allegedly negotiated a bribe in connection with land acquisition for opening a hotel in the city.

The development came after a news channel aired visuals in which the Congress MP was seen allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from two persons at his house. Raghavan reportedly demanded the amount for his election expenses. He also revealed around Rs 20 crore was required for the election campaign and his party may provide Rs 2 crore.

Raghavan denied the allegations saying the visuals aired by the channel were fake and fabricated. In a Facebook post, the Congress MP said the allegation was part of an attempt to tarnish his image and legal action will be taken against the channel. “If anyone could prove the allegation, I will withdraw my candidature for the Lok Sabha poll and will put an end to my political life,” he said in the Facebook post.

