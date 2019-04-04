Voters will opt for me rather than a guest candidate: LDF Wayanad candidate PP Suneer

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s surprise decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad - he is also in the fray from the Congress First Family’s pocket borough in Amethi - has literally put the cat among the pigeons and made the hilly district a likely setting for a high-voltage contest. Prior to Rahul making up his mind, the rival LDF - which has fielded CPI’s PP Suneer - was confident of even wresting the seat, especially with the LJD and CK Janu-led Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) entering its fold. Here, Suneer opens up to Express correspondent Ajith Kannan on the changed political scenario.

Q: Now, with Rahul’s Wayanad candidature, the Congress is upbeat on a ‘Rahul wave’ sweeping across all 20 LS seats in Kerala. Your thoughts?

A: All this talk of ‘Rahul wave’ has no real basis. He couldn’t make any impact on Amethi, his sitting seat. Also, since the poll campaign is in its final stages, you can’t expect him to do much. Gimmicks will not work with voters here, who are politically aware, and they have realised it is the fear of loss which prompted him to try his luck in Wayanad.

Q: Are you still confident of getting the voters’ backing, now that a PM pick is seeking the mandate?

A: Contrary to the popular perception mainly due to the media spin, Wayanad is well within the LDF’s reach. Since I am pitted against Rahul, I would rather not make any major poll promises if voted to power. But I know the problems faced by the people and will always be with the voters in the constituency and believe the people will opt for me rather than vote for a guest candidate.

Q: Overall, how much will the Congress chief’s entry weigh in on the LDF poll prospects?

A. Frankly, by opting to field Rahul in Wayanad, the Congress has revealed its true colours. It is almost unbelievable that the party, which claims the BJP is its main rival, chose to do so in a seat where the Sangh Parivar is a fringe player. The Congress will have to pay a heavy price for this.

Q: Are you saying the Left will not back Rahul to form a secular govt at the Centre, if indeed the poll outcome favours it?

A: One thing is pretty clear. To endorse the CPM-led Left bloc’s support to the Congress-led UPA I is easier said than done. We want to oust the Narendra Modi-led BJP-NDA from power. But it doesn’t mean a Congress-led combine, with Rahul at the helm is the alternative. Other options should be explored.

Q: The Left bloc’s national leadership apparently mooted Rahul’s candidature from South India. Your take?

A: If Rahul contested from TN or Karnataka, where the BJP has influence, it would have made sense.

Q. How far will fight against Rahul, the Opposition’s de facto PM pick, undermine the Left’s strategy?

A: The Congress’ campaign for Rahul ‘s candidature from Wayanad indeed affected the poll strategy of both the UDF and the LDF, besides leaving voters a confused lot over the secular parties’ unity.

Q: What will be the LDF’s key poll plank in Wayanad?

A: We will indeed highlight Rahul’s decision to come down to Kerala from Amethi where he has lost the voters’ confidence.

Q: BDJS’ chief Thushar Vellappaly being roped in as NDA candidate?

A: The less said about the NDA’s chances in the seat, the better it will be.