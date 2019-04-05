Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader and Chalakudy nominee Benny Behanan suffers heart attack

Behanan, who is also convener of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers as party candidate from Chalakkudy constituency on Monday.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Benny Behnan

Benny Behnan, UDF candidate in Chalakkudy, paying homage to water at the Aluva Adwaithasramam ghat. (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader and UDF candidate for Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, Benny Behanan, was admitted to a private hospital here Friday after he suffered a heart attack, party sources said.

The 67-year old Behannan was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain in the early hours of Friday, they said.

"He underwent angioplasty. He has been kept under 48-hour observation," his aide said.

Behanan, who is also convener of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers as party candidate from Chalakkudy constituency on Monday.

LDF's sitting MP, Malayalam film actor Innocent, and BJP's A N Radhakrishnan are his main rivals in the April 23 Parliamentary polls.

Ernakulam district Congress Committee president T J Vinod said the UDF leadership would make necessary arrangements to conduct the poll campaign in his absence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benny Behanan Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency UDF Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp