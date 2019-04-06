Home States Kerala

INTERVIEW| An actor’s gimmick led to my candidature in Thrissur: Suresh Gopi

Action-hero Suresh Gopi tells the story behind his candidature.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

NDA candidate for Thrissur LS segment Suresh Gopi after submitting his nomination papers

NDA candidate for Thrissur LS segment Suresh Gopi after submitting his nomination papers | Express

By Express News Service

Action-hero Suresh Gopi has given the much-needed heft to the NDA in the Lok Sabha poll campaign amid the blitz of the rival UDF and LDF candidates. The movie star-turned Rajya Sabha MP, who has been fielded by the NDA in Thrissur, opens up to Express’ reporter GOPIKA VARRIER. Excerpts:

Q. When you filed the nominations, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also filing his papers in Wayanad. How do you look at it?

A.Several other ordinary citizens are also filing papers. I’m one of them. That’s all I know.

Q. When the LS elections and probable list of candidates were being discussed, you didn’t stake claim to any seat?

A. I didn’t actually back off. My personal finances had shrunk frightfully. So, I had to work to earn money. However, I hadn’t faced the camera for almost two years and tinsel world is the only profession I know of.  At around the same time, I was offered roles in Tamil movies. Then I agreed to do one film at a time.

When the NDA candidate for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat was being discussed, I suggested Kummanam Rajasekharan’s name. On March 5 Kummanam’s name was finalised and the next day Kummanam was in Delhi and then he resigned.

Then they started offering Kollam and Alappuzha. I was looking for a subtle way to escape. Then I said you give me Thrissur. as I know it was reserved for BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally. It was only an actor’s gimmick. However, when Thushar shifted to Wayanad, then they fielded me in Thrissur.

