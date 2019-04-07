Home States Kerala

After battle for accused, lawyers and cops in Alappuzha at the receiving end

The police registered a case against 15 people who had prevented them from arresting an accused in a torture case from the office of an advocate.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha North police registered a case against 15 people, including advocates and their staff, after the advocates prevented the police from arresting an accused in a torture case from the office of an advocate.

North SI Vipin Das said the cases were registered based on a complaint by Munnar SI Shyam Kumar. “On April 1, the SI and two civil police officers came to the district to arrest an accused in a sexual abuse case. They came to know the accused was in the office of advocate Babu Joseph, near the Alappuzha District Court. While the police tried to enter the office, Babu and his staff attacked the police to prevent the arrest of the accused. Thereafter, the police registered a case of non-bailable offence against 15 people,” the SI said.

Babu Joseph filed a private petition and the court issued an order to register a case against the police for attacking advocates and destroying office equipment. The court also issued a notice to the police personnel. Later, the District and Sessions Court gave anticipatory bail to Babu Joseph.

