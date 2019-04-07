Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan TV sting: LDF hopes to stall his juggernaut

Sovi Vidyadharan By

KOZHIKODE: With a little over a fortnight left for polling, a TV sting operation in which Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan purportedly admits to have illegally spent ‘crores of rupees’ for poll expense has virtually taken the wind out of the UDF’s sail. Though its campaign is very much on track, a sense of uncertainty prevails in the UDF camp. Two months ago, it was the same UDF which took out a yatra across Kozhikode parliament constituency with Raghavan at the helm.

When the LDF decided to field A Pradeepkumar MLA against him, the move did not create much ripples. Raghavan, the sitting Congress MP, seemed invincible thanks to the aura created by his well-oiled campaign machinery. But the sting operation has suddenly pumped adrenaline in the LDF camp, which is now firing on all cylinders against the two-time MP.

Realising the huge political opportunity the sting operation has provided, the LDF has sought the annulment of Raghavan’s candidature in the wake of the TV ‘expose’. LDF’s Kozhikode parliamentary committee secretary PA Muhammad Riyaz has filed a petition with the Election Commission raising the demand.

In the complaint, accessed by Express, the LDF highlights the Congress MP’s alleged admission that he spent around Rs 20 crore as election expense during his previous election and that the AICC provided Rs 2 crores towards it. Contending that Raghavan’s declared electoral expense in 2014 was only Rs 53 lakh, the LDF has demanded the poll panel to conduct a probe and take legal action against the UDF candidate for alleged violation of election rules.