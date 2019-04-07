Home States Kerala

Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan TV sting: LDF hopes to stall his juggernaut

Despite Raghavan's campaign going on smoothly, a sense of uncertainty prevails in the UDF camp.

Published: 07th April 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

UDF Kozhikode constituency candidate MK Raghavan during the election campaign at Cheruppa in Kozhikode on Saturday

UDF Kozhikode constituency candidate MK Raghavan during the election campaign at Cheruppa in Kozhikode on Saturday | Express

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With a little over a fortnight left for polling, a TV sting operation in which Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan purportedly admits to have illegally spent ‘crores of rupees’ for poll expense has virtually taken the wind out of the UDF’s sail. Though its campaign is very much on track, a sense of uncertainty prevails in the UDF camp. Two months ago, it was the same UDF which took out a yatra across Kozhikode parliament constituency with Raghavan at the helm.  

When the LDF decided to field A Pradeepkumar MLA against him, the move did not create much ripples. Raghavan, the sitting Congress MP, seemed invincible thanks to the aura created by his well-oiled campaign machinery. But the sting operation has suddenly pumped adrenaline in the LDF camp, which is now firing on all cylinders against the two-time MP.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Realising the huge political opportunity the sting operation has provided, the LDF has sought the annulment of Raghavan’s candidature in the wake of the TV ‘expose’. LDF’s Kozhikode parliamentary committee secretary PA Muhammad Riyaz has filed a petition with the Election Commission raising the demand.

In the complaint, accessed by Express, the LDF highlights the Congress MP’s alleged admission that he spent around Rs 20 crore as election expense during his previous election and that the AICC provided Rs 2 crores towards it. Contending that Raghavan’s declared electoral expense in 2014 was only Rs 53 lakh, the LDF has demanded the poll panel to conduct a probe and take legal action against the UDF candidate for alleged violation of election rules. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Raghavan Kozhikode UDF MK Raghavan bribery allegation India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp