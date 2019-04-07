Home States Kerala

Lavalin-linked firm lapped up KIIFB masala bonds: Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Chennithala alleged that Canadian company CDPQ, which is closely associated with SNC Lavlin, the firm involved in the notorious SNC Lavalin scam bought majority of the masala bonds.

Published: 07th April 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that majority of the masala bonds floated by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) were bought by Canadian company CDPQ, which is closely associated with SNC Lavlin, the firm involved in the notorious SNC Lavalin scam.

“The state government has claimed that KIIFB has raised Rs 2150 crore through issuing masala bonds. However, it’s shocking to find that the majority of masala bonds issued at exorbitant interest were purchased by Canadian company CDPQ which has close links with SNC Lavalin. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should divulge details about this dubious deal to the public,” he said here on Saturday. He alleged that the LDF used to strengthen its deals with Lavalin company whenever it comes to power.

“The masala bond was sold chiefly in two countries-Canada and Singapore. Of this, CDPQ, in which SNC Lavlin has a 20 per cent share, purchased a lion share of the bond at an exorbitant interest rate of 9.5 percentage. The state government should divulge the details of the foreign companies which have taken part in the deal,” he said. 

“The government is providing 9.5 per cent of interest from its treasury to the Canadian company in order to help them in a diverted route. This is only the tip of an iceberg of a big corruption and nepotism by the LDF government. I would divulge more after the government responds on this issue,” he said. An appeal lodged by the CBI in SC against the discharge of Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin corruption case was pending before the apex court, said Chennithala. 

The corruption case concerns the loss of Rs 86.25 crore in the KSEB’s contract with Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of hydroelectric projects in Idukki.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board Ramesh Chennithala CDPQ SNC Lavalin KIIFB masala bonds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp