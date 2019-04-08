‘Chai Pe Charcha’ has a kollam SPIN, provides added flavour

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In early morning cup of piping hot tea to spice up the banter is what M Sainuddin’s tea shop, a popular hangout for Murukkumon residents, is all about. Throw in the elections and it becomes a heady brew. Right from 7 am when it opens and till 10 pm closing time, there is a never a dull moment with patrons making a beeline.

The modest outlet situated along the MC Road at Nilamel can barely accommodate four persons. But the paucity of space is hardly a botheration for customers who park themselves on the steps of shops nearby and engage in animated poll talk, likely outcomes included.

“With elections round the corner, the entire area is agog with political activities. We hope it brings about a marked improvement in our lives this time. “says Karunakaran Achari, a middle-aged man engaged in timbre loading and a staunch supporter of LDF. Most of the people gathered at the shop are working in un-organised sector. The have concerns regarding the availability of work, future of children, inflation and availability of water.

Chithrasenan, a rubber tapping worker, says jobs are hard to find these days. “The educated youth in my locality are struggling to find jobs. Some of them have turned to do menial jobs.”Nilamel panchayat saw huge protests at the peak of Sabarimala protest. While Chithrasenan says the protests have largely died down, Jose K George continues to believe it will prove a major setback to the LDF.

Besides, reopening the bars will invite backlash from women voters.“Men used to spent a fair share of their wages in their families. But it is back to square one after the reopening of bars,” he says. Another major factor likely to impact the poll outcome is the closure of cashew factories.

“Politicians come to us during election time only. They could have done something to give us more work.” says Lalitha, a cashew worker in Paravur. “Some women in my neighbourhood have job in Cashew Corporation. They are getting seasonal work.” says Lalitha who has now enrolled for MGNREGA.

The fishing community seems divided over their choice of winning candidate. The activities of state government during Ockhi have found acceptance among a section. But the folks living near the port are wary of land acquisition.

“The government has not been very helpful in allaying our concerns. In our daily fight for existence the government seems to be siding with the big boat owners,” says M Ambrose, Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation district leader.

For young voters the concerns are different. “I would like a candidate with a futuristic vision and practical ideas,” says Asif Ayoob, who cast his debut vote in the 2014 elections.