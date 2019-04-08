Home States Kerala

‘Chai Pe Charcha’ has a kollam SPIN, provides added flavour

The nondescript tea shop run by M Sainuddin at Nilakkal has patrons talking politics over steaming cuppa

Published: 08th April 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Patrons of Sainuddin’s tea shop at Murukkumon, Nilakkal, discuss politics while remaining perched on steps of a nearby outlet on Saturday

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOLLAM: In early morning cup of piping hot tea to spice up the banter is what M Sainuddin’s tea shop, a popular hangout for Murukkumon residents, is all about. Throw in the elections and it becomes a heady brew.  Right from 7 am when it opens and till 10 pm closing time, there is a never a dull moment with patrons making a beeline.

The modest outlet situated along the MC Road at Nilamel can barely accommodate  four persons. But the paucity of space is hardly a botheration  for customers who park themselves on the steps of shops nearby and engage in animated poll talk, likely outcomes included.

“With elections round the corner, the entire area is agog with political  activities. We hope it brings about a marked improvement in our lives this time. “says Karunakaran Achari, a middle-aged man engaged in timbre loading and a staunch supporter of LDF. Most of the people gathered at the shop are working in un-organised sector. The have concerns regarding the availability of work, future of children, inflation and availability of water.

Chithrasenan, a rubber tapping worker, says jobs are hard to find these days. “The educated youth in my locality are struggling to find jobs. Some of them have turned to do menial jobs.”Nilamel panchayat saw huge protests at the peak of Sabarimala protest. While Chithrasenan says the protests have largely died down, Jose K George continues to believe it will prove a major setback to the LDF.

Besides, reopening the bars will invite backlash from  women voters.“Men used to spent a fair share of their wages in their families. But it is back to square one after the reopening of bars,” he says. Another major factor likely to impact the poll outcome is the closure of cashew factories.

“Politicians come to us during election time only. They could have done something to give us more work.” says Lalitha, a cashew worker in Paravur. “Some women in my neighbourhood have job in Cashew Corporation. They are getting seasonal work.” says Lalitha who has now enrolled for MGNREGA.

The fishing community seems divided over their choice of winning candidate. The activities of state government during Ockhi have found acceptance among a section. But the folks living near the port are wary of land acquisition.

“The government has not been very helpful in allaying our concerns. In our daily fight  for existence the government seems to be siding with the big boat owners,” says M Ambrose, Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation district leader.

For young voters the concerns are different. “I would like a candidate with a futuristic vision and practical ideas,” says Asif Ayoob, who cast his debut vote in the 2014 elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chai Pe Charcha Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp