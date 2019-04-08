Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress (M) chairman KM Mani critically ill with chest infection, hospitalised

The 86-year-old leader has not been able to campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to his deteriorating health condition.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala's former Finance Minister KM Mani

Kerala's former Finance Minister KM Mani (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KM Mani, the chairman of Kerala Congress (M) and a key figure in the state politics, is critically ill and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

A hospital bulletin released on Monday said that the octogenarian is under treatment for chest infection. "His hemodynamic status remains stable. Close medical supervision is being carried out to monitor daily progress. He has been suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) for several years and has been frequently hospitalized for chest infections in the past," the bulletin read.

Visitors have been strictly restricted to prevent further infections and provide effective medical care, it added.

Mani, 86, holds the record for presenting 13 Kerala budgets. He has never lost an election in the state Assembly since his first win from Pala in 1965. Mani's Kerala Congress (M) is a key ally in the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.

He has not been able to campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to his deteriorating health condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Mani Kerala Congress (M) United Democratic Front

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp