IUML a party without secular credentials: Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In an obvious move in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s entry, senior CPM leader Brinda Karat has launched a direct attack on UDF constituent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Close on the heels of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling the Muslim League a ‘virus’, the CPM politburo member termed the League ‘a party not known for its secular credentials’.

At ‘Janayatham’, the meet-the-press series organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists district committee ahead of the polls, Brinda said “A party that mixes religion with politics in its fundamental platform cannot be termed as one with secular credentials.”