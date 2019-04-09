Home States Kerala

Kerala boy assault: Arun Anand charged with murder, says Kerala government to High Court

The seven-year-old victim had succumbed to injuries on April 6.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Anand, Thodupuzha assault case accused, being taken for evidence gathering at Kumaramangalam

Arun Anand, Thodupuzha assault case accused, being taken for evidence gathering at Kumaramangalam | Shiyami

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court that offence under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been invoked against Arun Anand, the accused in the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy in Thodupuzha.

When the suo motu proceedings initiated by the High Court to consider setting up an effective mechanism against every kind of child abuse in the backdrop of Thodupuzha incident came up for hearing, the government informed that the investigation in the case was progressing in the right direction and the accused was in judicial custody. 

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy issued a notice to the state government, State police chief and Idukki district police chief, directing them to file a statement within four weeks. Court initiates suo motu proceedings based on letter. The boy, who was attacked by Arun Anand, his mother’s partner, succumbed to injuries on April 6.

The court initiated proceedings based on a letter inviting attention to the horrendous case. The letter had stated: “It is with no uncertain pride that we have long proclaimed to the world that Kerala is ‘God’s own country’. However, a few events of the recent past show that sometimes ‘Devils’ also have their way. When that happens, the High Court has a definite role to play, as the vanguard of the liberties of our citizens, particularly our precious children; and as the protector of our ethos long cherished by us as a community.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Thodupuzha child abuse Kerala child abuse Kerala seven year old boy abuse Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp