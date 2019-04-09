Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress (M) chairman KM Mani passes away at 86

Holding a record for presenting 13 Kerala budgets, Mani has never lost an election in the state Assembly since his first win from Pala in 1965.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

KM Mani

Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: KM Mani, who strode like a colossus on the state’s political scene for over five decades, bid adieu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. The Kerala Congress (M) supremo and the country’s longest-serving MLA, who was admitted to a private hospital here last Friday with chest infection, breathed his last at 4.57 pm.

Karingozhakkal Mani Mani, 86, who holds many records including winning all the Assembly elections from Pala since 1965 and presenting 13 budgets as Kerala’s Finance Minister, was known for his astute political moves and his acceptability across the political spectrum.

‘Mani sir’, as he was popularly known, leaves a big void in the Christian-dominated central Kerala where he nurtured the rubber farmers and spice growers. His party has been a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for most part of his political career.

As Finance Minister, Mani launched several welfare schemes for the underprivileged, widows and farmers. The Karunya Lottery Benevolent Scheme, which he introduced, is said to have provided financial assistance to the tune of `1,400 crore for nearly 1.5 lakh poor patients.

Perhaps, his only dream that did not come true was becoming Chief Minister of Kerala, a position which he missed by a whisker at least twice. In 1979 when then Chief Minister P K Vasudevan Nair resigned, Mani was tipped to occupy the vacant chair. Alas, last-minute political moves saw him losing out.

“Mani was a stalwart of Kerala politics. His impeccable electoral record indicated his deep connect with the citizens of the state. His rich contribution to the state will be remembered. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Mani leaves behind wife Kuttiyamma, son Jose K Mani, a Rajya Sabha MP,  and five daughters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress chairman K M Mani K M Mani KM Mani death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp