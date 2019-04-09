Home States Kerala

Masala Bond will burden the exchequer Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Alleging corruption and nepotism in the deal, Chenithala said that the bonds will benefit SNC-Lavalin.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seen busy with his mobile phone just before speaking to journalists at the meet-the-press programme (Janayatham-2019) organised by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seen busy with his mobile phone just before speaking to journalists at the meet-the-press programme (Janayatham-2019) organised by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said the ‘Masala Bond’ which is to be listed at an interest rate of 9.72% at the London Stock Exchange will be a huge burden on the exchequer in the long run. He said the state will have to pay Rs 209 crore every year for  25 years, amounting to Rs 5,213 crore for the Rs 2150-crore bond amount. He said the simple interest and principal amount will add upto Rs 7,363 crore in 25 years.

He was addressing journalists during the Meet the Press programme of the Thiruvananthapruam Press Club ‘Janayatham 2019’. Chennithala said the deal is clandestine and added while Kochi Metro Rail Corporation received Rs 1350 crore at a rate of 1.35% during the UDF Government for  25 years, there is no logic on the part of the state government to issue Masala Bond at a huge rate of 9.72%.

Chennithala said, “There was corruption and nepotism in the deal. The Opposition should have been briefed by the government. We demand to see the files on the communication which took place with the Canadian Pension Fund Company”.he said the CDPQ which is the Canadian Pension Fund Company has 20% share in SNC-Lavalin.

LDF has nothing to cover up, counters Kodiyeri

KOTTAYAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan on Monday said the LDF Government has nothing to cover up in the KIIFB Masala Bond issue as the entire transaction was legal and transparent. “The CDPQ company from which the government received investments is recognised by the Centre and the transaction was made with the RBI’s permission,” Kodiyeri told reporters here on Monday. “Hence, the transaction was not secret business,” he said. He said Congress is creating a smoke screen by disseminating things which are against facts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janayatham 2019 London Stock Exchange SNC Lavalin KIIFB masala Bonds Ramesh Chennithala CDPQ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp