Home States Kerala

KM Mani: The man behind the ‘Theory of the Toiling Class’

Mani had a political theory which made him acceptable to both UDF and LDF.

Published: 10th April 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

KM Mani

KM Mani ( File Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  KM Mani, who lifted Pala, a small town in the heartland of rubber, into national focus, was a politician, who found a niche in Kerala politics. With his ‘Theory of the Toiling Class’, he positioned himself among the stalwarts of Kerala politics including EMS Namboothirippad and K Karunakaran.

The theory, an all-purpose political theory, made him acceptable to both UDF and LDF. According to him, farmers, agriculture labourers and other workers belong to the category of working class and they should stand together to ensure their rights. As per his vision, farmers and agriculture labourers are two sides of the same coin and their union was essential for the upliftment of the agriculture sector, which proved right in the later years, especially in the central Travancore.

ALSO READ| KM Mani: The man behind the ‘Theory of the Toiling Class’

“In fact, Kerala Congress party was constituted on the basis of the emotions of some Congress leaders but it was KM Mani who gave an ideological base for the party with the theory. The financial resolution presented by Mani at the party’s Aluva conference in 1973 was a prelude to this theory. This was a revolutionary step and its importance was that Communists stalwarts like EMS and C Achutha Menon welcomed the stand of KC,” said Joseph M Puthussery, KC(M) general secretary. 

Mani coined this theory at a time when the Communist theory classified the people as labourers and rich men. The significance of Mani was that even the Left was forced to accept this theory when it decided to bring farmers in to their fold. Interestingly, Mani’s economic policies and toiling class theory were instrumental in the growth and survival of KC, especially in central Travancore.

UDF to campaign on Thursday after 4 pm

The election campaign of UDF has been put on hold owing to the passing away of KM Mani. The campaign will begin only after 4 pm on Thursday. The programmes on Wednesday will be held as decided earlier. Only after the funeral of Mani will the campaign resume on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Mani KM mani death KM Mani legacy RIP KM Mani Kerala Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp