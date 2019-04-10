KM Mani: The man behind the ‘Theory of the Toiling Class’

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: KM Mani, who lifted Pala, a small town in the heartland of rubber, into national focus, was a politician, who found a niche in Kerala politics. With his ‘Theory of the Toiling Class’, he positioned himself among the stalwarts of Kerala politics including EMS Namboothirippad and K Karunakaran.

The theory, an all-purpose political theory, made him acceptable to both UDF and LDF. According to him, farmers, agriculture labourers and other workers belong to the category of working class and they should stand together to ensure their rights. As per his vision, farmers and agriculture labourers are two sides of the same coin and their union was essential for the upliftment of the agriculture sector, which proved right in the later years, especially in the central Travancore.

“In fact, Kerala Congress party was constituted on the basis of the emotions of some Congress leaders but it was KM Mani who gave an ideological base for the party with the theory. The financial resolution presented by Mani at the party’s Aluva conference in 1973 was a prelude to this theory. This was a revolutionary step and its importance was that Communists stalwarts like EMS and C Achutha Menon welcomed the stand of KC,” said Joseph M Puthussery, KC(M) general secretary.

Mani coined this theory at a time when the Communist theory classified the people as labourers and rich men. The significance of Mani was that even the Left was forced to accept this theory when it decided to bring farmers in to their fold. Interestingly, Mani’s economic policies and toiling class theory were instrumental in the growth and survival of KC, especially in central Travancore.

UDF to campaign on Thursday after 4 pm

The election campaign of UDF has been put on hold owing to the passing away of KM Mani. The campaign will begin only after 4 pm on Thursday. The programmes on Wednesday will be held as decided earlier. Only after the funeral of Mani will the campaign resume on Thursday.